Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King speaks at the London School of Economics in London March 25, 2013. The world's economic crisis is far from over and many unexpected 'twists and turns' will occur before it can be safely declared over, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Monday. REUTERS/Jason Alden/POOL

Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King arrives to speak at the London School of Economics in London March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King arrives with wife Barbara Melander (L) to speak at the London School of Economics in London March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The world's economic crisis is far from over and many unexpected "twists and turns" will occur before it can be safely declared over, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Monday.

"Whichever crisis we are talking about it is far from over. There will surely be many unexpected twists and turns before we can truly say that the crisis is indeed over"," King told an event at the London School of Economics.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Marius Zaharia)