LONDON The Bank of England needs a more expansionary monetary policy to steady inflation and boost sub-par economic growth, Bank policymaker David Miles said in comments published on Friday.

Miles, one of the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, has supported additional stimulus throughout most of this year and favours what he calls a "super-expansionary" monetary policy.

"The state of the economy is not as good as I had hoped a year or so back, I must admit. The last 18 months have seen no significant growth," Miles is quoted as saying in the Guardian newspaper.

Miles said the BoE's measures of injecting 375 billion pounds into Britain's ailing economy through quantitative easing was not resulting in a build-up of inflationary pressures.

"I don't hear many of the warning bells ringing," Miles is quoted as saying.

"The best guide to the most likely outcome is to be had by focusing on domestic inflationary pressures. They have been pretty weak and remain so," he said.

