LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, with a drop in energy stocks on the back of weaker oil prices offsetting a mining sector rally.
LONDON There is a risk that one of the euro zone's 17 member states could leave the single currency bloc, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said in an interview broadcast on ITV late on Wednesday.
"I don't think any of us can feel confident one way or another about whether all the countries that are currently in the euro zone will still be in it," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, an unsuccessful German bond sale sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution.
LONDON British business investment is likely to remain very weak in the near term after June's Brexit referendum before later picking up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline quarterly sales and profits beat expectations, buoyed by a weak pound, but the drugmaker warned earnings stripping out currencies could slip in 2017 if generic copies of its lung drug Advair arrive in the United States.