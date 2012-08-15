LONDON Some Bank of England policymakers were tempted to step up the central bank's monetary stimulus programme in August, just a month after agreeing to a 50 billion pound increase in asset purchases, minutes of their policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

The BoE slashed its growth outlook for this year to zero last week and sharply downgraded its medium-term forecast as a result of the euro zone crisis and with the global economic slowdown appearing deeper than previously thought.

However, the labour market has performed much more strongly than the rest of the economy - something that was confirmed by separate data on Wednesday showing a fall in the unemployment rate to its lowest in nearly a year.

"The private sector in Britain is demonstrating that it is remarkably robust even in difficult times," work and pensions minister Iain Duncan Smith told Sky television after the data.

Nonetheless high employment at a time of falling output contributes to Britain's weak labour productivity, and raises concerns about inflation in the long run - something which lies behind many Monetary Policy Committee members' concerns about increasing asset purchases too rapidly.

Minutes of the August 1-2 MPC meeting showed that all nine members voted to maintain the quantitative easing QE.L - essentially bond buying - target at the 375 billion pound level agreed in July, but for some policymakers this decision was "finely balanced" and there was a good case for more.

This view contrasts with the message from the central bank's governor, Mervyn King, last week. He said there was no urgent need to print more money beyond what it had already announced.

"It was perhaps at this stage a touch surprising that some MPC members thought there was a finely balanced argument as to whether to expand QE," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.

"That's an acknowledgement that the flow of economic news has been poor, but also it suggests that the door for further asset purchases is well and truly open. Perhaps when the current programme has been completed in November -- or there's an outside chance that the target could be raised before then."

The pound rose to a session high against the dollar and the euro, in part because the minutes did not show any discussion of a cut to the BoE's main interest rate, as well as because of the stronger labour market data.

Britain's economy shrank at its fastest pace in three years in the three months to June, contracting by 0.7 percent at a time when Germany and France were able to hold output steady or increase it slightly.

NO STIMULUS SOON

The minutes show that the majority of the MPC appeared to share King's view that there was no need for more stimulus soon.

They wanted more time to assess the impact of the BoE's new Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to boost bank credit, which started on August 1, as this could help the economy more than the central bank assumed in its August forecasts.

"For most members, the decision this month was relatively straightforward. Over the coming months, the committee could take stock of the impact of the FLS and the implications this had for other potential policy options," the BoE said.

"For some members, the decision was nevertheless more finely balanced, since a good case could be made at this meeting for more asset purchases," the minutes continued.

Last week the bank slashed its growth outlook for this year to zero and sharply downgraded its medium-term forecast as euro zone "storm clouds" cast a long shadow and scars from the global financial crisis appeared deeper than previously thought.

However, it cut its inflation forecast more modestly, concerned that the productive capacity of Britain's economy might have suffered lasting damage.

The minutes broadly reflected this assessment. They said that inflation was likely to fall close to its 2 percent target in the short term, and that third quarter growth would be weak, aside from a temporary boost from the Olympics and the fading of one-off factors depressing growth in the second quarter.

The Olympics seemed to be behind much of the fall in British unemployment to 8.0 percent in the three months to June, with new jobs largely coming in the London area which hosted most of the sporting events.

(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Peter Griffiths. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)