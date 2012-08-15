LONDON Some Bank of England policymakers were tempted to step up the central bank's monetary stimulus programme this month, just a month after agreeing to a 50 billion pound increase in asset purchases, minutes to the BoE's August 1-2 meeting showed on Wednesday.

All nine members of the MPC voted to maintain the BoE's asset purchase target at the 375 billion pound level agreed in July, but for some policymakers this decision was "finely balanced" and there was a good case for more.

This view contrasts with the message from BoE Governor Meryvn King last week, who said there was no urgent need to print more money beyond what it had already announced.

However, the minutes show that the majority of the MPC appeared to share King's view.

They wanted more time to assess the impact of the BoE's new Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) to boost bank credit, which started on August 1, as this could help the economy more than the central bank assumed in its August forecasts.

"For most members, the decision this month was relatively straightforward. Over the coming months, the committee could take stock of the impact of the FLS and the implications this had for other potential policy options," the Bank said.

"For some members, the decision was nevertheless more finely balanced, since a good case could be made at this meeting for more asset purchases," the minutes continued.

Last week the Bank slashed its growth outlook for this year to zero and sharply downgraded its medium-term forecast as euro zone "storm clouds" cast a long shadow and scars from the global financial crisis appeared deeper than previously thought.

However, it cut its inflation forecast more modestly, concerned that the productive capacity of Britain's economy might have suffered lasting damage.

The minutes broadly reflected this assessment. They said that inflation was likely to fall close to its 2 percent target in the short term, and that third quarter growth would be weak, aside from a temporary boost from the Olympics and the fading of one-off factors depressing growth in the second quarter.

"Very substantial risks remained in the euro area," the minutes said. "Even if a disorderly outcome were avoided, it was probable that the continuing threat of such an event would weigh on domestic activity for some time to come."

Sterling's recent strength against the euro in the face of the bloc's weakness damaged hopes that the British economy would rebalance towards exports, the Bank said, but aside from that, lower inflation should help boost consumer demand.

Britain's economy shrank at its fastest pace in three years in the three months to June, contracting by 0.7 percent at a time when Germany and France were able to hold output steady or increase it slightly.

In July the Bank restarted its asset purchase programme, saying it would buy 50 billion pounds of government bonds over the next four months, taking total purchases with newly created money to 375 billion pounds.

However, two Bank policymakers, chief economist Spencer Dale and external member Ben Broadbent, opposed the move, arguing that pre-existing stimulus plans such as the BoE's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) were sufficient.

August's minutes showed that they considered the cost of reversing July's decision to be too high.

The Bank also discussed cutting interest rates in July, but maintained its long-standing stance against it, and agreed to review this in a few months time. There was no discussion of rate cuts mentioned in August's minutes.

