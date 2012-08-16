LONDON Bank of England policymakers considered a further boost to the central bank's bond purchase programme earlier this month, just four weeks after agreeing a 50 billion pound increase to help Britain's recession-hit economy.

Last week the BoE cut its growth forecast for this year to zero and slashed its longer-term growth forecasts, after official data showed that the economy shrank at its fastest pace since 2009 in the three months to June.

Minutes of the BoE's August policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that against this backdrop, some committee members saw a "good case" to raise July's 375 billion pound target for government bond purchases.

For these policymakers, it was a "finely balanced" decision for them to stick with existing plans -- in contrast to comments from BoE Governor Mervyn King, who said there was no case for an immediate increase in policy stimulus.

Likewise, for most of the nine-member MPC it was "relatively straightforward" to maintain their existing policy stance, as they first wanted to see the effect of a new programme to boost bank lending, the Funding for Lending Scheme, which showed some promising initial signs.

"It was encouraging that a number of banks had decided to cut rates on some mortgage and small-business loans," the minutes said. "Indeed it was possible that the impact ... might be somewhat greater than the relatively cautious assumptions embodied in the August Inflation Report projections."

Limited demand for a separate BoE bank liquidity scheme on Wednesday, the Extended Collateral Term Repo, was seen by some strategists as positive for the scheme to boost lending.

"Banks would be able to pledge their eligible collateral to only one of those operations, and the time-frame over which they can get a benefit from the FLS would outweigh the ECTR," said RBC interest rate strategist Sam Hill.

LOWER INFLATION, WEAK GROWTH

The BoE minutes said that inflation was likely to fall close to its 2 percent target, and that third quarter growth would be weak, aside from a boost from the Olympics and the fading of one-off factors depressing growth in the second quarter.

The Olympics also seemed to be partly behind the fall in unemployment in the three months to June, with new jobs largely coming in the London which hosted most of the sporting events.

The robust labour market data also released on Wednesday illustrated the conundrum that makes some MPC members reluctant to back further asset purchases.

"The private sector in Britain is demonstrating that it is remarkably robust even in difficult times," work and pensions minister Iain Duncan Smith told Sky television after the data.

Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest in nearly a year in the second quarter at 8.0 percent, at a time when the economy was apparently contracting sharply.

If both sets of figures are correct, and the trend does not change, this implies that the productivity of Britain's workforce is worsening sharply, which in turn raises the risk of higher inflation and sluggish growth in the medium term.

"Persistent uncertainty about future demand prospects, a desire to reduce leverage, elevated risk aversion, and a higher cost of capital, might, as in many previous financial crises, be an enduring impediment to growth," the BoE said.

As a result, the fact that policymakers were urging more quantitative easing surprised some economists.

"It was perhaps at this stage a touch surprising that some MPC members thought there was a finely balanced argument as to whether to expand QE," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.

"That's an acknowledgement that the flow of economic news has been poor, but also it suggests that the door for further asset purchases is well and truly open," he said.

Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar and the euro, in part because the minutes did not show any discussion of a cut to the BoE's main interest rate, as well as because of the stronger labour market data. (Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Peter Griffiths; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)