The Bank of England is seen against a blue sky in the City of London October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The Bank of England should consider steps to alleviate tight credit conditions in Britain and regulators should allow banks to tap their liquidity buffers for lending, deputy governor Paul Tucker said on Tuesday.

Tucker, who sits on the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee as well as the new regulatory Financial Policy Committee, said in his speech that regulatory requirements on liquidity may be de facto crimping the impact of the central bank's quantitative easing asset purchases.

The weak growth in bank lending in Britain was serious", Tucker said, because households and small and medium-sized businesses relied on bank loans.

The euro zone debt crisis was the main reason behind the rise in banks' funding costs, which in turn was causing tighter credit conditions, Tucker said.

"The banks themselves did not bring about the underlying challenges facing the euro area," Tucker said.

"Given the costs to our economy, the authorities, including the Bank, need to consider what more we could do to alleviate tight credit conditions in the UK," he said.

While Tucker reiterated his longstanding call on banks to use every opportunity to build up capital buffers, he said liquidity may be a different issue at this point.

Central banks needed to stand ready to provide liquidity to see the banking system through stressed conditions - without strings attached when the source of the stress is beyond banks' control, he said.

"That being so, there is less of a case for regulators to require banks to rebuild their stock of liquid assets in current conditions," he said.

"At the least, banks need to be free to draw on their liquidity buffers in order to absorb current pressures," Tucker said, adding that freeing up liquidity could improve the working s of quantitative easing.

"The regulatory liquidity requirement might be operating, inadvertently, as a de facto reserves requirement," he said.

"If so, our supply of reserves is in part meeting a regulation-inspired increase in demand for reserves, leaving less than we have injected free as a 'masse de manoeuvre' for the banks to deploy in expanding their loan books."

Banks will welcome Tucker's comments as they have long argued they cannot lend to businesses and build up capital and liquidity buffers at the same time.

The sector will now look to the latest statement from the FPC, due at the end of June, and hope it will recommend that regulators allow banks to trim their liquidity buffers, or at least end pressure to keep building them up.

Last week the City of London, home to a large chunk of the banking industry, called for greater clarity on liquidity requirements.

The FPC has been debating whether bank capital and liquidity buffers are now high enough for some time and another of its members, Andrew Bailey who heads banking supervision, has signalled some regulatory easing may be needed.

The central bank shied away last week from restarting its quantitative easing asset purchases, which it stopped at a total of 325 billion pounds in May, despite the dangers f rom the euro zone crisis and worries about economic recovery.

But the minutes to the May meeting had already indicated that the central bankers were looking to regulatory issues to assess the need for further monetary stimulus.

"(The MPC) would also need to take account of any decisions of the Financial Policy Committee that might have implications for the provision of credit to the wider economy and the pace of the recovery," the minutes said. (Reporting by Sven Egenter, Editing by Huw Jones)