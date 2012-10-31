A woman carries a shopping bag decorated with a Union flag past the columns of the Bank of England in the City of London, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

HULL, England (Reuters)- Fears over the future are crimping spending and investment, lessening the benefit of tbe Bank of England's bond purchases on Britain's economy, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Wednesday.

In a speech at the University of Hull, Bean gave a broad overview of the built-up to the financial crisis, the central banks' responses, the new regulatory framework and the working of the BoE's quantitative easing purchases of government bonds.

Bean did not comment directly on next week's policy meeting or the immediate outlook for inflation or growth.

However, the deputy governor noted that the 1 percent growth in the third quarter was "welcome news" as the rate was higher than expected even when taking into account the one-off factors that boosted the growth rate.

Bean said that the central bank's purchases of government bonds were still effective in lowering yields. "So, as yet, we do not seem to be in a liquidity trap in which yields can be pushed down no further," he said.

"What to my mind is a more open question, though, is the degree of traction these lower yields have on demand at the present juncture," he said.

The boost from lower interest rates may be smaller in a situation where uncertainty was large and banks and households were busy repairing their balance sheets.

"A modest fall in the cost of capital may do little to boost investment spending when the environment is so dominated by uncertainty about the outlook for demand," he said.

"That does not mean that quantitative easing is impotent," he said. "But I think there are reasons to believe the effect of lower yields may be weaker than usual at the current juncture."

HIT TO CONFIDENCE

Bean noted that the original hit to confidence from the financial meltdown in 2008-2009 was now superseded by worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

"Substantial policy steps have been taken since the summer," Bean said, citing steps towards a banking union and the European Central Bank's announcement to buy bonds of troubled countries.

"But it will be a long time before a resolution is complete and the consequent uncertainty is likely to weigh on demand for some time yet," he said.

The Bank will decide next week whether to extend the purchases of government bonds beyond the current total of 375 billion pounds. Many economists expect the policymakers to hold back after the economic rebound in the third quarter.

Bean rejected calls for even more unconventional measures to support the economy such as financing government spending or tax cuts through central bank bond purchases or cancelling the gilts, which the central bank has already bought.

Echoing a recent speech by the Bank governor Mervyn King, Bean warned that recoveries after financial crisis take longer and that significant adjustment needed to happen as Britain had to shift towards more export-driven growth.

Like King, Bean also noted that monetary policy alone could not prevent credit and asset price bubbles like the one that led to the financial crisis.

While central bankers may have to allow a target undershoot of inflation at times and set policy tighter in order to avoid a disruptive bust, the main defence was the new macro-prudential regulation approach aimed at fighting systemic risks.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Ron Askew)