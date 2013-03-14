Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The Bank of England will pump more cash into the banking system this year, but not necessarily next month, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

It also showed an overwhelming expectation Britain will avoid falling into a third recession in four years this quarter.

The poll of 41 economists, taken this week, gave a median 40 percent chance the central bank would spring into action next month and fire up its dormant printing presses but a 60 percent chance of more asset purchases sometime this year.

That was the same probability as in a Reuters poll before the March Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, at which the bank held off, as well as the same likelihood for more bond purchases, or quantitative easing, by year-end.

Last month three MPC members, including outgoing governor Mervyn King, were in the minority voting to buy a further 25 billion pounds of British government bonds. Minutes on how the nine central bankers voted this month are due on March 20.

So far, the MPC has pumped 375 billion pounds into the battered economy through its QE programme and the poll, like the previous one, said it would make a final 25 billion pound injection of asset purchases.

Still, economists were divided on when the Bank would act. The majority said it would be next quarter.

"It will be whichever month they get a stack of weak data," said Michael Saunders at Citi, who has long expected further stimulus and added that the Bank would eventually pump in 450 billion pounds in total.

British manufacturing output fell in January at the fastest pace since June, official data showed on Tuesday, while a wider reading of industrial output, fell 1.2 percent - more than erasing a December rise.

Gross domestic product contracted between December and February the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Tuesday, adding weight to the view that the economy is on the verge of recession.

But the poll suggested the economy will expand 0.2 percent this quarter, with that meagre growth enough to stop it slipping into recession. Only one of 32 economists had pencilled in a contraction this quarter.

Britain's economy has been swimming against a government deficit-cutting drive and a struggling euro zone - its main trading partner - while rising unemployment and falling real wages mean consumers have failed to spend enough to bring the country out of the downturn.

Another Reuters poll predicted the euro zone, Britain's main trading partner, would not escape its own recession until next quarter, and then only see tepid growth.

However, across the Atlantic in the United States, the world's biggest economy, a raft of better data has fuelled views that the Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchase programme early next year.

MOVING THE GOAL POSTS?

Chancellor George Osborne is due to present his annual budget to parliament on March 20 and has come under increasing pressure to reign in his tough austerity measures and instead stimulate growth.

The poll predicted Britain's economy would eke out growth of 0.9 percent this year and healthier 1.5 percent in 2014.

Osborne and Prime Minister David Cameron, pledged in the 2010 election to nurse Britain's economy back to health after the 2008 financial crisis, but the economy has flatlined in the past two years and Moody's Investors Service has stripped the country of one of its prized top-notch triple-A credit ratings.

Currently the Bank is tasked with keeping inflation at 2 percent but it has held stubbornly above target and the poll does not predict it will come below two percent before the end of next year, the end of the forecast horizon.

There is speculation Osborne may opt to change the remit to give the central bank more room to stimulate demand.

The Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent three years ago. Te poll did not see them budging until at least 2015. Only seven of the economists polled saw any rise before then.