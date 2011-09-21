LONDON Britain's deteriorating economic prospects will force the Bank of England to start pumping more money into the banking system, possibly as soon as next month, a Reuters poll of economists suggested on Wednesday.

Conducted after news that policymakers were already seriously considering doing so this month, the survey showed a three-in-four chance Bank will give the UK an urgent economic boost by restarting its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Minutes from the September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting showed only Adam Posen voting for more QE, although most of his eight other colleagues believed the stresses of the past month had strengthened the case for an "immediate" resumption of bond purchases.

While the Reuters poll found only a 40 percent likelihood of this happening in October, most of the 47 respondents saw the MPC voting for more stimulus by November.

"We had pencilled in a 50 billion pound extension of QE in early 2012 a month ago, and the minutes are enough to shift that call to November," said Malcolm Barr, economist at JPMorgan.

He said if there was no recovery in this month's services PMI data -- a key measure of the private sector health -- then his QE call would probably shift to October.

Bank has already ploughed some 200 billion pounds of newly created money into mainly government bonds in 2009-10, to drive down borrowing costs and spark business back into life. But that hasn't happened.

Bank is likely to start with a fresh 50 billion pounds of purchases in the next couple of months, eventually bringing the total up to 300 billion pounds. Forecasts on the likelihood of more QE ranged from 15 percent to 100 percent.

GLOOMY OUTLOOK

More QE in October would put Bank ahead of the pack globally. The Federal Reserve also looks set to make a fresh effort to invigorate the faltering U.S. recovery later on Wednesday, though only minor steps are expected.

Like its other European economic peers, Britain has ruled out any significant fiscal stimulus as a means of boosting the economy while it tries to reduce its large budget deficit.

Instead, Chancellor George Osborne has repeatedly said this stance gives Bank leeway to keep monetary policy loose for a long time to support the economy.

The latest poll confirmed expectations that Bank will keep interest rates on hold at their record low 0.5 percent until at least 2013.

But the economy may need more than loose monetary policy. Economists polled last week expected only very meagre growth in the quarters ahead, with a one-in-three chance of a return to recession.

The IMF warned on Tuesday that Europe and the United States could slip into recession next year unless global leaders tackle urgent economic problems -- most notably the euro zone's debt crisis.

"The gist of the MPC's outlook for the economy was that the downside risks to growth, and therefore inflation, had clearly risen since the previous meeting and that there were renewed concerns over the resilience of the banking system, especially in the euro area," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

While Britain lies outside the euro zone, it is still exposed to its problems. Any further deterioration there could also tip the balance further towards QE.

