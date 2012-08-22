LONDON The government should make use of its rock-bottom borrowing costs to invest, Bank of England and policymaker Adam Posen indicated in an interview with BBC television broadcast on Wednesday.

"What matters with public debt, just as with private debt, is what you spend it on, so as this set of noted economists ... have come out and said: 'We always said you should do constructive public sector investment, you shouldn't cut public investment, because the point is it's what you spend it on, at what price," Posen said.

"And as long as interest rates are as low as they are in the UK, it doesn't make any sense to sit on the money," he added.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)