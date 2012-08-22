LONDON It is in Germany's interest to restructure the debt it is owed by other European countries, Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in an interview with BBC television broadcast on Wednesday.

"It is in Germany's interest, its commercial interest and economic interest, not just its foreign policy idealistic interests, to really restructure the debt that other countries owe them," Posen said, according to excerpts from the interview issued to the media.

He added that it would be "a very ill-advised move on the part of anyone looking after Germany's interests" to supervise a break-up on the euro zone.

"Germany's currency would shoot through the roof, Germany's trade relations would be disrupted, and Germany's banks would then be on the bailout list instead of poor people and other countries, forever," Posen was quoted as saying.

