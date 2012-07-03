Pedestrians pass the Bank of England during the commute to work in the City of London June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The Bank of England is expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus on Thursday, moving to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone just two months after calling a halt to the programme.

The economic landscape has darkened markedly since the BoE suspended its bond purchases with newly created money in May, and it was already on the verge of restarting the programme last month.

Since then, the government and BoE have announced joint measures to improve the flow of credit to businesses and to ensure banks do not suffer from a lack of ready cash if the euro zone crisis persists.

Now economists polled by Reuters see a 75 percent chance of more gilt purchases this month, with the main debate over whether the Monetary Policy Committee will go for 50 billion pounds over three months or 75 billion over four.

"Arguably the worst-case fears in Europe have not been realised but there's enough out there to confirm the view that the outlook has clouded," said Lloyds economist Adam Chester.

Data last month showed British economic output had fallen more steeply over the past 12 months than previously assumed, and indicators since then have shown contraction in manufacturing and an unexpected rise in unemployment claims.

Inflation has also dropped more than expected to a 2-1/2 year low of 2.8 percent to reduce one of the main barriers to further stimulus - the fact that inflation has been above the BoE's 2 percent target since December 2009.

Most economists expect the BoE to raise its target for gilt purchases - also known as quantitative easing - by 50 billion to 375 billion. This would be more in line with the scale of previous BoE stimulus, but Chester argues the case for a 75 billion pound rise.

The BoE generally likes decisions on QE to coincide with its quarterly economic forecasts, which are published in February, May, August and November.

A four-month programme of purchases would take the BoE through to November, and tallies with the four-month, 75 billion pound scheme announced when the BoE started its second round of QE in October 2011, Chester says.

But this would mark a big advance from last month, when three policymakers - including BoE Governor Mervyn King - supported a 50 billion pound increase, and one backed an extra 25 billion. But five opposed further QE, suggesting other stimulus measures were at least a partial substitute.

Moreover, with an EU summit agreeing greater support for euro zone banks and the election of a Greek government that is broadly supportive of austerity measures, the euro zone has for now avoided the worst-case scenario of a disorderly Greek exit.

"There has been some better news from the euro area recently," said Investec economist Philip Shaw. "Given these various dynamics, we expect the MPC to restart another 50 billion pounds of QE this time."

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Stonestreet)