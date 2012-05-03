LONDON The Bank of England will not top up its bond purchase programme despite news that Britain has slipped back into a mild recession, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

The poll of nearly 70 economists, taken in the past few days, suggested the Bank would not add to the 325 billion pounds of new money it will have printed by the end of the month as part of its bid to kick-start a struggling economy.

But 15 of 55 economists predict the Monetary Policy Committee, which has kept rates at a record low of 0.50 percent for more than three years, will eventually top up the programme, known as quantitative easing (QE).

Only five said it will do so when it meets on May 10.

"There is no doubt that the QE decision is more difficult than ever due to the recent weak run of data," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank, who says the Bank will add an extra 25 billion pounds at some point in the future.

"I suspect that the MPC will take the view that whilst more QE is possible in the longer-term, it makes sense to keep its powder dry in the event that it is required to step in to support markets."

Britain has fallen into its second recession since the financial crisis after a shock contraction at the start of 2012, heaping pressure on the central bank and a government struggling to eliminate the country's huge budget deficit.

Business in Britain's dominant services sector grew more slowly than expected in April, a survey showed on Thursday, fuelling talk that the BoE may inject more money. <GB/PMIS>

Finance minister George Osborne has made it clear he sees no scope to loosen the government's purse-strings to boost growth as he tackles a budget deficit that is still more than 8 percent of GDP - higher than most of the embattled economies on the euro zone periphery.

That leaves the ball in the Bank's court.

But Bank Governor Mervyn King said on Wednesday he was worried about inflation, which rose in March to 3.5 percent, significantly above the Bank's two percent goal and is not seen coming back to target until early next year, giving little room to manoeuvre.

"With inflation remaining stubbornly high, we doubt the majority of the MPC will wish to extend QE further," said John Hawksworth, head of macroeconomics at PwC.

Before flooding the markets with new money, the Bank slashed interest rates to just 0.5 percent and is not expected to raise them until 2014 at the earliest, medians from the poll suggested, unchanged from a survey taken last month.

None of the respondents saw any shift in rates until next year.

"Lingering risks, underlying weakness and uncertainty suggest the Bank will keep UK interest rates on hold at their record low of 0.5 percent for some time," said Melanie Bowler at Moody's Analytics.

