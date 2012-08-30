LONDON Faced with a moribund economy, the Bank of England will beef up its 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme with a final extra 50 billion pound round of bond purchases - but not until November, a Reuters poll found.

A raft of gloomy economic data and a government adamant that it won't curtail its tough austerity programme have convinced most economists the central bank will print more money, although none see any policy change at the September 6 meeting.

The poll also found a slight majority of economists saying Chancellor George Osborne ought to stick to his plans for deep spending cuts even as the economy struggles in recession, broadly unchanged from the view last month.

Instead, the Bank will pump another 50 billion pounds of cash into the banking system in November, bringing its total spend on government bonds to 425 billion pounds, roughly a quarter of Britain's gross domestic product (GDP).

That is in line with a poll taken two weeks ago. <ECILT/GB>

"The big picture is that the economy has been roughly flat over the last couple of years and we expect it is unlikely to improve significantly during the rest of this year or 2013," said Michael Saunders at Citi.

"With prolonged stagnation in prospect, we believe the economy needs more stimulus," added Saunders, one of two economists polled who predict the BoE will eventually spend 500 billion pounds on quantitative easing.

Thirty-nine of 46 economists in the poll, taken this week, agreed that the bank would top up QE, with over half of them expecting an additional 50 billion pound spend.

The economy contracted 0.5 percent in the second quarter, having shrunk 0.3 percent in the first and 0.3 percent at the end of 2011, tipping the country back into its second recession in four years.

Forecasters see a modest rebound in the current quarter from London's hosting of the Olympic Games but business surveys continue to paint a grim picture, adding to pressure on the coalition government to relax its tough austerity drive.

Still, 23 of 37 economists in the Reuters poll said chancellor of the exchequer Osborne should keep a tight rein on the programme, designed to eliminate a huge government deficit within five years.

In a July poll, 27 of 43 economists said the programme should not be relaxed.

"The Chancellor is facing considerable pressure to reverse some (if not all) of the planned reductions in public expenditure and to re-focus spend on growth-friendly infrastructure projects," said Victoria Clarke at Investec.

"However, borrowing figures for the fiscal year to date highlight the extent of slippage already observed against earlier (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecasts, serving to demonstrate how risky this would be if the Chancellor really does want to move debt/GDP onto a declining path."

RISKY BUSINESS

A separate Reuters Poll showed that British fund managers put more risk back on the table in August.

They bought stocks in European markets but stopped short of calling it a sustained market recovery, given the economic picture remained grim and was being concealed by expectations of aggressive monetary action by central banks. <GB/ASSET>

The Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.5 percent over three years ago. Median forecasts from the poll do not see any movement on borrowing costs until April 2014 at the earliest.

With little room to cut rates further, the Bank turned to quantitative easing. However a small but growing minority predict a further rate reduction to 0.25 percent and one respondent said the Bank will slash rates to zero.

Monetary Policy Committee Member Martin Weale said last week he would choose an interest rate cut over more QE, provided it did not result in some banks reducing lending. But he added he did not see a case for further monetary stimulus "at the moment".

Chris Crowe at Barclays is one of 10 out of 55 respondents who expect the Bank Rate to fall, with all expecting a cut in the fourth quarter of this year.

"The growth outlook is likely to prove weaker than they are currently forecasting. With more downside news they are going to look to do more easing and the question is do they just do QE or do they do a rate cut," said Crowe.

"It's something which is still very much on the table."

(Polling by Ashrith Doddi and Somya Gupta; Editing by John Stonestreet)