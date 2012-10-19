LONDON The Bank of England is still likely to bolster its asset-buying programme next month, according to a Reuters poll of economists taken after minutes from the Bank's October meeting showed divisions among policymakers.

The latest poll, and the previous five, have all suggested the Bank would make one more foray into markets and announce an additional 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing purchases once the 375 billion pounds already announced runs out next month.

Taken this week, the poll gave a 60 percent chance the Bank would act on November 8. An October 11 poll gave a 70 percent chance the Bank would top up the programme by the end of the year.

"While we suspect that there are diminishing returns to each round of QE, we doubt that the committee is about to jettison its faith in what is still its primary monetary lever," said Philip Shaw at Investec.

Policymakers were split this month over whether there was any need for additional easing in the future, minutes from the October meeting released on Wednesday showed.

"There were some differences of view between members about the outlook and the likelihood that further easing in policy would be required," the minutes said. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has nine members.

Bank chief economist Spencer Dale and external MPC member Ben Broadbent both opposed the last expansion of asset purchases in July, and last week another external member, Martin Weale, also expressed scepticism about further purchases.

Still, all of the members voted to keep quantitative easing at 375 billion pounds this month and interest rates at their record low of 0.5 percent.

The Bank will have exhausted its current allotment come the November meeting and after the 50 billion pounds top up next month the Bank will shut down the printing presses, the poll predicted, in line with recent surveys.

WORKING?

Data has suggested the British economy may be faring better than previously thought.

The number of people in work rose in the three months to August while retail sales rose in September as Britons bought the new winter clothing collections and school uniforms, official data showed this week.

"They are a little bit stronger than expected, but these are extremely volatile data. I take it as a small positive but not something that effects my outlook materially," said Jens Larsen at RBC.

The economy probably grew 0.6 percent last quarter, according to a separate Reuters poll, boosted by London's hosting of the Olympic Games and extra working days. But the growth trajectory will be much weaker from there.

The euro zone, Britain's main trading partner, may have to wait until 2014 before it recovers from its decline this year, a Reuters poll suggested last week, as the three-year old debt crisis continues to cause problems across the region.

British inflation dropped to a near three-year low of 2.2 percent last month although it may nudge up in the near future as higher energy, utility and food prices come into effect. The MPC said it was likely to stay close to its two percent target.

As in recent polls, the Bank Rate was seen holding at 0.5 percent until April 2014 at least but now only three of 58 forecasters see a cut to 0.25 percent compared to six of 72 in the October 11 poll.

"We have changed our monetary policy call following the release of the October MPC minutes. The minutes confirm our growing impression that there is no current appetite for such a move on the committee," said Chris Crowe at Barclays.

(Polling by Snehasish Das and Aakanksha Bhat. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)