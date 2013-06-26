The Bank of England is seen behind holly bushes in the City of London March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON There will be no changes to monetary policy at the Bank of England next week when new governor Mark Carney takes over, according to a Reuters poll of around 60 economists.

The poll, taken this week, gave a median 40 percent chance the central bank would top up the 375 billion pounds it has so far pumped into money markets before the end of this year.

That median has been steadily falling in recent polls. It was at 45 percent in a June 12 survey and 48 percent in a poll at the end of May.

"Although markets often pick up on comments by BoE officials suggesting that further rate cuts - and a negative overnight rate - are not off the agenda, the reality is that conventional policy is 'maxed out'," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

Carney, Canada's former central bank chief, chairs his first Monetary Policy Committee next week.

Only two economists polled saw any change to policy when the outcome of that meeting is announced on July 4 - both expecting a further 25 billion pound injection to the quantitative easing programme, which the committee last changed a year ago.

More asset purchases could be helpful as the British economic recovery remains pretty weak, MPC member David Miles told a conference in London on Wednesday.

Britain's economy has flatlined for more than two years, only narrowly avoiding an unprecedented triple-dip recession, and is expected to experience tepid growth at best through next year.

Still, data late last month showed the economy grew 0.3 percent in the first three months of the year and business surveys have pointed to a solid start to the second quarter. <GB/PMIS>

Chancellor George Osborne was due later on Wednesday to unveil plans for another round of government spending cuts as he tries to keep his deficit-reduction drive on track.

While a slim majority of economists polled did not see the BoE's dormant asset purchase programme being restarted, a few predicted a total spend of as much as 500 billion pounds - around a third of Britain's gross domestic product.

"The BoE will need to utilise all its ammunition to preserve the economy's fragile stability amidst an ambitious fiscal austerity at home, resurgent risks in the euro zone, slowing growth in China and volatile global markets," said Lena Komileva at G+ Economics.

Despite the BoE failing in its task to keep inflation at 2 percent since late 2009, as in recent polls, medians showed no shift until at least 2015 in the base rate from the record low of 0.5 percent it was chopped to four years ago - the end of the forecast horizon.

Only six of the 57 economists polled see any movement in rates before then.

(Polling by Hari Kishan and Rahul Karunakar; Editing by John Stonestreet)