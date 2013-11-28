Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks during the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The Bank of England's rate policy guidance has probably prevented market rates from rising more than they would have without it, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.

The Bank has faced criticism from many economists and lawmakers for its handling of its forward guidance policy, which aims to make clear how long it would keep interest rates at record lows.

And although there has been confusion about abrupt changes to the Bank's economic outlook and caveats to its guidance, Wednesday's poll suggested the policy has helped to keep rising market rates in check.

Twenty-seven out of 51 economists - a slim majority - said the Bank's guidance has helped to lower forward rates that point to interest rate moves in the next two years.

Of the remainder, 20 said it had no effect, while only four said it had exacerbated rises in market rates.

"Without forward guidance, we might have seen higher market rates, given the strength in data and speed of decline in unemployment," said Jinny Yan, economist at Standard Chartered.

"The forward guidance comes with a reminder that there is still substantial excess spare capacity in the UK economy."

The outlook for the next interest rate hike was largely unchanged from last month's survey, showing that wouldn't happen until late 2015 at the earliest.

Polling started on Monday and concluded after members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) faced MPs in committee on Tuesday.

Some respondents pointed out that the forward guidance has helped in other ways.

"We are reasonably convinced that MPC guidance has had little effect on flattening the yield curve," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

"But it may help to convince households and firms that a hike is not around the corner. If so, this should help to support spending and the recovery generally."

BoE Governor Mark Carney hit back on Tuesday at critics of forward guidance, saying economic recovery would be at risk if the BoE had not spelt out how long it would keep interest rates at record lows.

Carney cited a Reuters UK economy poll from two weeks ago as evidence expectations had been pushed back by forward guidance.

It showed 75 percent of economists did not expect the Bank to hike interest rates as soon as the unemployment rate fell to the 7 percent threshold at which the MPC would discuss changing monetary policy. In the latest survey, that rose to 91 percent.

But the poll cited by Carney also showed half thought the Bank's handling of forward guidance had damaged its credibility.

Roughly half of respondents said the unemployment rate would fall to 7 percent in first half of 2015. The Bank's latest forecasts show a greater than 50 percent chance unemployment would hit that by the end of that year.

"The BoE has explicitly signaled that it will not increase rates as soon as the 7 percent threshold on the unemployment rate is met," said Slavena Nazarova, economist at Credit Agricole-CIB.

"Even if we expect this threshold to be met in early 2015, the BoE will likely choose to remain beyond that date."

Forty-seven out of 53 economists said the Bank would not change its 7 percent threshold for action.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Ishaan Gera Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)