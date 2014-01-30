The Governor of Britain's Bank of England, Mark Carney, listens t a speaker at an event at which he addressed business leaders and the media in Edinburgh, Scotland January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Watt/Pool

LONDON The Bank of England's handling of forward guidance has hurt its credibility, half the economists in a Reuters poll said on Wednesday, only six months after the new policy was begun.

Their opinion emerged even though Britain began one of the fastest recoveries among industrialized nations last year and financial markets had started speculating about when policymakers will need to raise interest rates.

Central banks in various advanced economies resorted to "forward guidance" - advance notice that monetary conditions will not be tightened too fast or too soon - as a way of managing market bets, at a time when the scope for stimulating economies through conventional interest rate cuts was limited.

But 28 out of 56 economists in a Reuters survey say the BoE has lost credibility over its forward guidance framework, even before it is expected to be revamped in February.

"Nobody would deny the BoE the need to change its assessment when the future pans out differently to expectations," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank.

"But the forward guidance policy looks set to join the long list of quantitative targets which have been junked when they fail the a priori justification for policy settings - after just six months."

Many say guidance was a necessary transition from the ultra-loose rate policy of recent years to a more normal post-crisis one. But it has come under a lot of criticism and its results have been mixed.

When it was first introduced in August, the policy's attempt to dampen expectations of interest rate hikes had the opposite effect. Investors brought forward their bets on rate increases.

At the time, the BoE promised to keep rates at a record low at least until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something it forecast would take more than three years.

But in November, the BoE forecast unemployment could hit 7 percent as early as the end of this year. It also stressed that higher rates would hinge on other factors, such as labour market productivity.

The message of a broader focus was reinforced last week by BoE policymakers after the jobless rate fell to just above the 7 percent threshold. Carney urged against "unnecessarily focusing too much on just one indicator" and indicated the Bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Some argue such shifts are a natural progression of guidance as economic conditions improve. Others say they represent a certain back-tracking of a policy which was flawed in the first place. One thing many economists now agree with is that the BoE's forecasting is one of the main problems.

"The BoE's forecasting model has lost credibility," said David Kern, chief economist at the British Chambers of Commerce. "But forward guidance is still very valuable, because it reassures businesses that the MPC will not rush to raise rates until this is absolutely necessary."

According to the median forecast from 60 economists in the poll, a rate hike is only likely in the second quarter of 2015, the same as over the last several polls.

BETTER TIMES

Within responses to the latest poll, a slight majority of British banks did not think the BoE's credibility had been hurt by forward guidance. A majority of banks headquartered outside Britain thought it had.

The improvement in sentiment may have to do with the fact that growth is picking up, unemployment is falling faster than expected and even inflation has come back within target.

Analysts were also sanguine after years of recession and crises led the public and markets to lose faith in the system in general. The main question is how forward guidance can be adapted to keep that economic momentum going.

The BoE has already indicated it will increase rates before reducing gilt holdings and that any withdrawal of monetary stimulus will be gradual.

It should include a range of indicators and adopt a more qualitative approach to guide markets on when it would raise rates, according to a majority of economists in the survey.

But the risk is that guidance is broadened out so much that it becomes diluted and looks much like the monetary policy before guidance was officially adopted.

"If they had not done forward guidance at all, I don't think the UK would be in a different place than it is now," Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Berenberg said.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Polling by Hari Kishan and Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Larry King)