LONDON An increasingly dovish Bank of England will hold interest rates at record lows until next October at the earliest, far later than thought just a week ago, and chances of more quantitative easing are growing, a Reuters poll found.

The poll, taken after minutes showed Bank policymakers Spencer Dale and Martin Weale ditched their calls for higher interest rates this month, saw economists again pushing back expectations for a first hike in rates from their current record low 0.5 percent.

It compares with a second-quarter prediction in a poll published on August 9 after economists had already pushed back expectations for a first rise in rates to next year. Money markets have gone further and are not pricing in higher rates until at least 2013.

"Despite our above-target inflation forecast, we are again in full retreat on our Monetary Policy Committee rate view, and now expect them to keep rates on hold to end-2012," said Michael Saunders at Citi.

"With modest growth, downside risks and major uncertainties, the MPC will continue to err on the side of an overly loose policy stance rather than risk overly rapid tightening."

Official data on Tuesday showed consumer price inflation rose more than expected in July to 4.4 percent and a Reuters poll saw it above the central bank's two percent target until at least 2012.

But the economy will grow only a slow but steady 0.4-0.5 percent per quarter from here until end-2012, according to the poll, after barely expanding in the first half of this year.

"The slowing in world demand growth and the heightened tensions in financial markets meant that the balance of risks to the medium-term inflation outlook had clearly shifted to the downside," minutes of the Bank's August 3-4 Monetary Policy Committee meeting said.

The Bank's quarterly Inflation Report last week showed inflation was expected to peak at 5 percent later this year, but thereafter fall more quickly than previously forecast due to a weaker growth outlook.

The rate outlook contrasts with the European Central Bank's decision to raise rates twice already this year -- although it is seen pausing for a few months -- and is more in line with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has said it will hold rates near zero for at least two years.

HOLD ON A MINUTE

The minutes, published earlier on Wednesday, showed the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 9-0 to keep rates on hold, a change from last month where two members voted for a hike.

Adam Posen maintained his long-standing call for an immediate extra 50 billion pounds of asset purchases and others also considered a new round of stimulus, the minutes showed.

"The hawks have thrown in the towel at last," said Nida Ali, of Oxford Economics and an advisor to accountants Ernst & Young. "More quantitative easing has gone from being a mere back-up option to being a genuine possibility in the near future."

The central bank has so far injected 200 billion pounds into the money supply to support a fledgling recovery from the country's deepest post-war recession and economists were becoming more convinced the programme would be revived.

They gave a median 35 percent chance of the bank resuming bond purchases, up from 30 percent in an August 9 poll and 25 percent in a July 27 poll.

"They believe that the case is yet not strong enough, particularly in light of the lower path for Bank Rate implied by financial markets, which they expect to partly offset the weaker economic outlook," said Mauro Giorgio Marrano at UniCredit.

"According to the minutes, further asset purchases might nonetheless become warranted if the downside risks materialised."

(Polling by Sumanta Dey, Somya Gupta in Bangalore and Andy Bruce in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)