LONDON The Bank of England will probably hold off on pumping more money into the economy next month but will inject another 50 billion pounds in November as a weakening outlook forces it to act, a Reuters poll predicted on Wednesday.

The poll of 60 economists, taken this week, gave a median 40 percent chance the bank would resume its quantitative easing programme when it meets on October 6 but a far more solid 75 percent chance that it would do so at a later date.

The medians are unchanged from a poll taken last week but far higher than the one-in-three chance given in an August 31 survey.

"We continue to expect the MPC will introduce QE in large scale soon, probably in October or at the latest in November," said Michael Saunders at Citi.

Minutes from September's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting showed only Adam Posen voted for more stimulus, although most of his eight other colleagues believed the stresses of the past month had strengthened the case for an "immediate" resumption of bond purchases.

MPC member Ben Broadbent said on Monday the economy will not need to weaken much further for the bank to start a second round of QE and his colleague David Miles said on Wednesday he was closer to voting to resume the programme.

The poll predicted the bank would spend another 50 billion pounds on top of the 200 billion pounds it has spent so far on mainly government bonds, using newly created money, to kick-start the economy and drive down borrowing costs.

Forecasts went as high as an additional 300 billion pounds.

FLAT GROWTH, FLAT RATES

The economy grew just 0.2 percent in the second quarter, having essentially flatlined in the previous six months. Economists expect growth will pick up slightly to 0.3 percent for the current and subsequent quarters.

The BoE cut its 2011 and 2012 full-year growth forecasts to 1.4 and 2.0 percent respectively in its August Inflation Report -- numbers it will update in November.

British business and consumer confidence has suffered in recent months from worries about unsustainable levels of government borrowing in the United States and the euro zone. In recent days there has also been intensified concern about a Greek sovereign default that could tear the euro zone apart.

Britain has implemented tough austerity measures to reduce its large budget deficit and ruled out any significant fiscal stimulus as a means of boosting the economy.

The MPC slashed rates to a record low of 0.5 percent back in March 2010 and is not seen raising them until early 2013, in line with a poll taken last week but a far cry from a survey taken at the start of this year that predicted rates would be at 2.0 percent by end-2012.

Markets have also not priced in any hike until 2013 at the earliest.

"The Bank of England's growth forecast continues to be over-optimistic, and so it is likely to keep interest rates low, and provide further stimulus," said Azad Zangana at Schroders.

None of the 60 economists polled see a hike before April while one has pencilled in a cut to 0.25 percent. They gave a 95 percent chance the bank would hold rates next week and a 5 percent chance of a cut.

The European Central Bank, which has raised rates twice this year, is seen cutting them 25 basis points to 1.25 percent early next year while the U.S. Federal Reserve has said it does not intend to raise rates from rock bottom until 2013 at the earliest.

