LONDON The Bank of England will be forced to snap up an additional 50 billion pounds of government bonds in the stimulus programme it expanded on Thursday to 275 billion pounds, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Grappling with an economy that has barely grown in nine months and a real economic and financial threat from the sovereign debt crisis engulfing Britain's main trading partner, the euro zone, the Bank has sprung back into action.

Two-thirds of economists polled, or 34 of 47, said the Bank would have to do even more quantitative easing (QE) to get Britain's economy back on track.

The latest Reuters poll provided a median forecast of 325 billion pounds, up significantly from the 250 billion predicted just last week.

"The latest round of QE should be seen as a response to disappointing news on economic activity as well as an insurance policy against a more serious downturn looking ahead," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.

Shaw was one of the minority of economists who correctly predicted the Bank would say on Thursday that it was restarting its QE programme and is with the consensus in expecting the Bank to expand it to 325 billion pounds in February.

While most agree that the 200 billion pounds of gilt purchases the Bank has already made probably softened the blow of the Great Recession, there is plenty of disagreement over how effective QE is as a policy tool.

Inflation, which the Bank is mandated to hold close to a 2.0 percent target, is running at more than double that rate and is expected to top 5 percent over the next few months.

Sterling has fallen sharply since the central bank first began its QE programme in March 2009 and fell further after the latest round was announced on Thursday.

That would be welcomed by Britain's exporters at a time when demand from Britain's biggest trading partners is weak, but it also raises the risk of imported inflation.

What is clear, however, is that with the benchmark interest rate at 0.50 percent, the Bank has very few options left but to buy more bonds for its own balance sheet.

"I think they will do lots more QE," said Michael Saunders, economist at Citi, one of only two economists who correctly predicted both the timing and the size of the increase to the quantitative easing (QE) programme.

"They will go on doing QE until prospects for the economy improve significantly, or until they own the whole gilt market," said Saunders, who at 500 billion pounds is one of the most aggressive forecasters.

