LONDON Britons' satisfaction with the Bank of England has fallen to its lowest on record, despite a drop in their expectations for the future rate of inflation, a quarterly survey from the central bank showed on Friday.

While people are now more confident that inflation will fall closer to the central bank's target of 2 percent than they were three months ago, their satisfaction with the BoE has dropped -- possibly reflecting Britain's broader economic malaise.

Britain's economy has recovered much more slowly than most other major economies since the financial crisis, and late last year the country re-entered recession.

The BoE has committed to pump some 375 billion pounds of money into the economy through its asset purchase scheme which buys up British government bonds, and last month marked the start of a new scheme to reduce the cost of bank credit.

However, this was not enough to stop net satisfaction with the bank falling to its lowest since the survey started in 1999. Thirty-five percent of Britons surveyed said they were satisfied with the BoE, while 29 percent were dissatisfied, giving a net balance of +6, down from +11 in May.

The August 9-14 survey period also came shortly after legislators grilled senior BoE figures about their failure to spot sooner major bank Barclays' (BARC.L) role in the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal.

There was more comforting news from the survey about Britons' attitude to the future rate of inflation. Inflation one year ahead was expected to be 3.2 percent, down from 3.7 percent -- the lowest expected rate since February 2010. Two years ahead, the rate was seen at 2.8 percent, and five years ahead at 3.1 percent -- both the lowest readings since May 2010.

British consumer price inflation, which the BoE targets and the government uses as its main measure, was 2.6 percent in July. But those surveyed may also have been thinking in terms of the higher rate of retail price inflation, a longer-running series sometimes used to index wages and the cost of some goods and services.

Polling company GfK NOP conducted the survey, and polled 1,929 people aged 16 and over across Britain.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alessandra Prentice)