LONDON Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale said he would choose an interest rate cut over more quantitative easing asset purchases, provided it did not result in some banks reducing lending, he said in comments published on Friday.

"If it were clear that the interest rate could be reduced ... without finding some banks got themselves into a position where they had to reduce lending because of the effects of an interest rate cut on their profits (and) if it were clear a reduction in interest rates would be like all other reductions in the interest rate, I think I would probably prefer that to more QE, if I was choosing between them," Weale told a regional British newspaper, The Herald.

"I am very comfortable with the view that we need to establish whether the effects of an interest rate reduction would be positive before we might do it," he added.

Weale said he did not see a case for further monetary stimulus "at the moment", echoing his comments to French newspaper Les Echos on Thursday that he did not think it was necessary to extend QE at this stage.

He also told Les Echos: "Cutting short-term interest rates to zero or to 0.25 percent could produce perverse effects, such as weakening the financial position of certain banks -- the interest rates on their deposits -- or money market funds.

In his remarks on Friday, Weale added that he thought the recently announced Funding for Lending Scheme would have a "reasonably powerful effect".

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)