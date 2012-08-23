People wait at a bus stop outside the Bank of England, in central London March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale does not think it is necessary to extend quantitative easing asset purchases at this stage, he said in comments published on Thursday.

"At this stage, my personal opinion is that it is not necessary to increase the size of the asset purchase programme," he told French newspaper Les Echos.

"Cutting short-term interest rates to zero or to 0.25 percent could produce perverse effects, such as weakening the financial position of certain banks -- the interest rates on their deposits -- or money market funds," he added.

He also said that the recent rise in sterling was a worry for him.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, editing by Estelle Shirbon)