FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
NEW YORK Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Wednesday that most of the costs associated with fixing the 787 Dreamliner battery system were reflected in first-quarter results released earlier in the day.
"We managed to absorb this," Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said in a conference call. The costs were included partly in research and development costs for the quarter, which fell compared with a year earlier. The cost will be spread over a about 1,100 planes, and that number will increase slightly, Smith said, without providing a figure.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.