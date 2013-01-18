FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
NEW DELHI Boeing Co. is liable to compensate state-run Air India for the grounding of 787 Dreamliner passenger jets on safety issues, Indian aviation minister Ajit Singh told reporters on Friday.
The lightweight, mainly carbon-composite aircraft has been plagued by mishaps, raising concerns over its use of lithium-ion batteries and forcing many airlines across the globe to ground them.
Poland's state-controlled LOT Airlines earlier said it would seek compensation from Boeing for grounding its two planes.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
LONDON Tourists are heading back to Europe, and the recovery is showing up in everything from rising hotel bookings to tax-free shopping and air traffic, leading to a brighter earnings outlook for travel and leisure companies.