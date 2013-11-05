SYDNEY/NEW DELHI Boeing Co (BA.N) is working with Air India Ltd AIRID.UL after the windshield of a 787 Dreamliner cracked while landing in Australia, the Seattle-based plane maker said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of problems to beset the plane.

The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since it was introduced two years ago, the worst being incidents involving overheating batteries that prompted regulators to ground the entire fleet in January. Flights resumed in April.

Others glitches have included a body panel falling off a 787 operated by Air India, a development that is still under investigation, and a toilet malfunction on a Japan Airlines Co (9201.T) plane which forced its return to origin.

An Air India spokesman said the windshield cracked when the flight from Delhi was landing at a Melbourne airport late on Sunday, adding they were still finding out what caused the crack.

"We are replacing the windshield and the aircraft will depart today," the Air India spokesman said on Tuesday.

Another Air India official was earlier quoted by Indian media as saying the problem was not a glitch with the high-tech aircraft but may have been due to rapid changes in temperature or particles on the windscreen while landing. The plane was carrying 74 passengers, media reported.

In a response to queries about the incident, Boeing said it was aware of the issue and was working with the airline. A Sydney-based spokeswoman declined to comment further. Melbourne Airport also declined to comment.

Air India, which currently operates nine of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft, is to take delivery a 10th one this week, a senior Boeing executive said last week. Air India has orders for a total 27 Dreamliner jets.

(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jeremy Laurence)