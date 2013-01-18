FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO All Nippon Airways will cancel 14 domestic and two international flights on January 21 after Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jet was grounded, affecting a total of about 2,400 passengers, the Japanese airline said on Friday.
ANA also said it will call off two international flights on January 22, affecting about 200 passengers, and will list domestic flight cancellations for that day on its website on Saturday.
The cancellations add to the 52 flights slated for Saturday and Sunday ANA called off earlier in the day.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.