TOKYO Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said it has cancelled 44 domestic flights and eight international flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to the grounding of Boeing's 787 jets.

A team of U.S. aviation experts and Boeing were in western Japan on Friday to inspect a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet that made an emergency landing on a domestic ANA flight earlier this week.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)