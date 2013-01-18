FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd said it has cancelled 44 domestic flights and eight international flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to the grounding of Boeing's 787 jets.
A team of U.S. aviation experts and Boeing were in western Japan on Friday to inspect a 787 Dreamliner passenger jet that made an emergency landing on a domestic ANA flight earlier this week.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.