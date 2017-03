TOKYO Japan's Transport Ministry considers the emergency landing of an All Nippon Airway's Boeing 787 jet a major incident that could have led to an accident, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

ANA and Japan Airlines are grounding all Dreamliners after the ANA flight made an emergency landing when instruments indicated a battery error and an unusual smell was detected in the cockpit and cabin.

