PARIS Boeing (BA.N) said on Friday that "all options are open" after a union leader was quoted as dismissing the labour agreement to build its newest jet, the 777x.

The Seattle Times on Friday reported that a union leader tore up a copy of Boeing's contract proposal in front of union members at a meeting in Seattle and said he would recommend it should be not even be put to a vote.

