Boeing (BA.N) said on Friday that all production options were open after a union leader was quoted as dismissing a proposed labour agreement to build its new 777X jet in the Seattle area.

The Seattle Times reported that the senior local union official tore up a copy of Boeing's contract proposal in front of disgruntled union members at a meeting near Seattle and said he would recommend it should be not be put to a vote.

The 777X program would secure thousands of jobs in the Seattle area, which is competing with non-unionized workers in southern U.S. states where wages are lower.

"All of our options are still on the table, including those within Boeing and interest we have received from outside," a Boeing spokesman said in an emailed statement.

"We chose to engage in Puget Sound first, but without full acceptance by the union and legislature, we will be left with no choice but to open up the process competitively and pursue other options for locating the 777X work," he said.

If union members do not ratify the new eight-year contract in a vote scheduled for November 13, Boeing will "begin taking the next steps," he added.

The Seattle Times also reported that hundreds of assembly workers marched in the aisles of Boeing's huge Everett plant, where nearly all its wide-body jets are currently built, and chanted slogans calling for the contract to be rejected.

Union officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

