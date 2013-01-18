FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Friday said it would halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet until the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan for addressing safety concerns about lithium-ion batteries that caused the agency to ground the new airplane earlier this week.
The company said it would continue to build the new airplanes.
U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials wrapped up their initial investigation of a badly damaged battery from a 787, but said it could take a week to complete further checks.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
PARIS France sets out to dispel a national stereotype in its latest advertising push to lure financial companies from Britain, with the slogan: "You think we don't work much? We just like to be effective."