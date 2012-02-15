Workers move the new Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental jetliner into a static display on the eve of the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Boeing Co will make first delivery of the passenger version of its upgraded and overdue 747-8 on February 28 to an unidentified VIP customer, the world's second-largest planemaker said on Tuesday.

The company said in an email that it will mark the delivery of the airplane dubbed the Intercontinental with an event near Seattle featuring program leaders and test pilots.

The first airline set to receive an Intercontinental is Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), which has ordered 20.

The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered in October, capping a development delay of about two years.

Boeing (BA.N), which competes with Airbus for sales, has 36 orders for the passenger plane on its books with nine attributed to unidentified VIPs.

The Intercontinental can seat 467 passengers and lists at more than $330 million.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)