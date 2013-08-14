Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TOKYO Japanese airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) said it had found an electrical wiring problem in the fire extinguishers of the engines of three of its Boeing Co (BA.N) Dreamliner jets.
The problem was first discovered during pre-flight maintenance of a jet at Tokyo airport, an ANA spokeswoman said.
The airline, which operates the world's biggest fleet of the Boeing 787 jets, is investigating whether the faulty wiring would have caused the extinguisher to malfunction in case on an engine fire.
ANA operates 20 Dreamliners.
After ANA reported the fault, rival Japan Airlines (9201.T) turned back a 787 jet en route to Helsinki to check the fire extinguisher wiring. JAL is now conducting checks on all ten of its 787s, a spokesman for the airline said.
The 787, Boeing's newest and most advanced aircraft, has suffered a spate of problems since its first flight in December 2009.
In the latest incident, fire broke out on an Ethiopian Airlines 787 at London's Heathrow airport on July 12, triggering inspections of beacons used to locate aircraft in the event of a crash.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.