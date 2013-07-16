PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
Investigators searching for the cause of a fire on a Boeing Co Dreamliner in London last week are looking at the battery in an emergency locator transmitter built by Honeywell International Inc, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters on Monday.
That device is powered by a lithium manganese battery, a long-life battery that has been around for decades and used widely in the military as well as products like digital cameras, walkie-talkies and pacemakers.
The following are some facts about these batteries:
- Lithium manganese dioxide batteries (LiMnO2) are disposable, or "primary" batteries, that have a shelf life of 10 years or more. They offer double the voltage and last at least two times longer than cheaper alkaline counterparts.
- They should not be confused with lithium-ion batteries, a powerful family of rechargeable batteries. These devices are used widely in smart phones, electric cars and in other parts of the Dreamliner. In its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, General Motors Co uses a lithium-ion battery with a manganese chemistry.
- Lithium manganese battery cells come in a number of shapes, including the cylindrical form often used in consumer products.
- About half of each cell is made up of manganese dioxide while lithium accounts for 3 to 4 percent, according to a fact sheet from Saft Groupe dated November 2012.
- Other makers of lithium manganese batteries include Ultralife, identified by a source as the supplier to Honeywell, Sony, Panasonic and Eagle Picher.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
