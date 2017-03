TOKYO Boeing Co Ltd (BA.N) said on Friday the use of lithium-ion batteries was the right choice for its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet.

The planemaker also said it has asked Japan's GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T), which makes the battery for 787, and France's Thales SA (TCFP.PA), which produce the battery system for aircraft, to improve production standards to eliminate "variation" in battery cell production.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)