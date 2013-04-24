Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing commercial airplanes, speaks to Reuters during an interview at the Singapore Airshow February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

ADDIS ABABA Boeing (BA.N) will meet its target of delivering more than 60 of its 787 Dreamliner planes in 2013, a senior company executive said in the Ethiopian capital on Wednesday, after the planes were grounded in January over a technical glitch.

"What I can tell you is that as we came into the year we did have a delivery plan and that plan was to deliver more than 60 airplanes this year. Although the timing has changed a little bit, we still expect to deliver those 60-plus airplanes in 2013," Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president for marketing, told reporters.

