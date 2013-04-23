PARIS European safety authorities approved design changes to batteries on board the 787 Dreamliner on Monday and said the aircraft could return to service once the new systems were installed.

"The applicable airworthiness directive will now be updated, which will allow the European-operated aircraft to return to service as soon as the modification (is) installed," the European Aviation Safety Agency said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved the battery modifications on Friday. On Monday, Reuters reported its European equivalent was backing the decision.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)