WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it was in contact with Boeing as the company investigates a fire onboard one of its 787 Dreamliners at London's Heathrow airport.

The plane is operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

"We are aware of the situation and we are in contact with Boeing as they assess the incident," a FAA spokeswoman said.

It was not clear if the fire was related to the battery, which was the cause of the previous fires on Dreamliners.

