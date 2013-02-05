The burnt auxiliary power unit battery (L), removed from an All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner plane which made an emergency landing on January 16, 2013 in Takamatsu, is seen next to an undamaged one in this, in this handout photo taken on January 17, 2013 and released by the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) February 5, 2013. Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights. The yellow circle is marked by the source. REUTERS/Japan Transport Safety Board/Handout

The burnt auxiliary power unit battery, removed from an All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner plane which made an emergency landing on January 16, 2013 in Takamatsu, is inspected by the manufacturer at the headquarters of GS Yuasa Corp in Kyoto, western Japan, in this handout photo taken on January 26, 2013 and released by the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) February 5, 2013. Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights. REUTERS/Japan Transport Safety Board/Handout

Broken ground wire attached with the burnt auxiliary power unit battery, removed from an All Nippon Airways' (ANA) Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner plane which made an emergency landing on January 16, 2013 in Takamatsu, is seen, in this undated handout photo and released by the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) February 5, 2013. Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had informed the agency that Boeing had sought permission to conduct Dreamliner test flights. The yellow circle is marked by the source. REUTERS/Japan Transport Safety Board/Handout

A Japan Airlines aircraft (above) approaches for landing as an All Nippon Airways' Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner plane parks on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW YORK Boeing Co has asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for permission to conduct test flights of its 787 Dreamliner, suggesting the company is making progress in finding a solution to the battery problems that grounded the entire 787 fleet last month.

Boeing said it has submitted an application to conduct test flights, confirming a report in the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that the FAA might grant permission as soon as Monday night, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The FAA said it is evaluating Boeing's request.

Boeing would test a potential fix for the problem that caused two batteries to burn on 787s last month, the paper said. But passenger flights would still be weeks if not months away, the paper said, citing two sources.

