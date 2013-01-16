NEW DELHI India's airline regulator will decide on whether or not to ground national carrier Air India's Boeing Co Dreamliner jets after the U.S. company submits a report on the aircraft's safety, the regulator's head said on Wednesday.

Boeing is expected to submit a report on the Dreamliner by the end of Wednesday, Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil Aviation told reporters, after a series of incidents heightened safety concerns over the plane.

The Indian regulator has formed a team to work with Boeing to judge the safety of the aircraft, Mishra added.

