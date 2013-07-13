NEW DELHI India's aviation regulator said on Saturday it was closely following developments after a fire broke out in a Boeing 787 Dreamliner parked at London's Heathrow airport, and was awaiting to see the cause of the incident before taking any action.

"They have not yet come out with a cause. We are just trying to see what the cause is, then we'll take further action," India's Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told Reuters. "We are closely following the developments."

State-run Air India has seven Dreamliner planes.

A Dreamliner owned by Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy Editing by Jeremy Laurence)