FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO Japan's transportation ministry said a fuel leak on a Japan Airlines-operated Boeing 787 jet last week was due to a malfunction in a driving mechanism that controls a valve.
The British company that makes the valve for the jet was investigating the matter, the ministry said.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.