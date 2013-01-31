Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Airlines' medium-haul carrier Scoot, Campbell Wilson, speaks during an interview with Reuters at their office in Singapore January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Scoot Pte Ltd, the medium-to-long-haul budget carrier of Singapore Airlines Ltd, said its order for 20 Boeing Dreamliner jets was intact despite a string of recent problems with the aircraft.

"Boeing is continuing to keep us informed," Campbell Wilson, the chief executive officer of the start-up airline told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference on Thursday.

"We are still confident that there will be a resolution and we look forward to taking the aircraft at the end of next year.

The 787s were originally ordered by SIA. Scoot is due to take delivery of the first of the Dreamliner aircraft at the end of 2014.

Wilson declined to provide further comment on the issues that have plagued the Boeing (BA.N) 787 model. All Dreamliners have been grounded since mid-January due to unexplained battery problems and U.S. and Japanese safety officials are probing the matter.

Singapore-based Scoot, which started operations in June, operates no-frills flights to cities such as Sydney, Bangkok, Taipei, Tokyo and some Chinese cities. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Edwina Gibbs)