Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.

For a related story on Boeing's ties to Japan <ID:L4N0AN1SK>

Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.

* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) - wings

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T) - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well

* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (7270.T) - centre wing box

* Toray Industries Inc (3402.T) - carbon fibre composite material

* Panasonic Corp (6752.T) - in-flight entertainment system

* Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) - tyres

* Jamco Corp (7408.T) - toilets, galley, flight deck interior

* GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T) - lithium-ion batteries

* Nabtesco Corp (6268.T) - power distribution equipment

* IHI Corp (7013.T) - engine shaft and low pressure turbines

* Daido Steel Co Ltd (5471.T) - material for engine shaft

* Sumitomo Precision Products (6355.T) - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines

* Toho Titanium Co Ltd (5727.T) - titanium

* Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd (5726.T) - titanium

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T) - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic

* ShinMaywa Industries Ltd (7224.T) - main wing spar

* Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components

(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Maki Shiraki, Teppei Kasai, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yuka Obayashi and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)