FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
Japanese firms supply more than a third of the parts used in Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, which has been grounded worldwide for checks focused on lithium-ion batteries in the mainly carbon-composite plane.
Following are some of the main Japanese suppliers.
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) - wings
* Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T) - forward fuselage, main landing gear wheel well
* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (7270.T) - centre wing box
* Toray Industries Inc (3402.T) - carbon fibre composite material
* Panasonic Corp (6752.T) - in-flight entertainment system
* Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) - tyres
* Jamco Corp (7408.T) - toilets, galley, flight deck interior
* GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T) - lithium-ion batteries
* Nabtesco Corp (6268.T) - power distribution equipment
* IHI Corp (7013.T) - engine shaft and low pressure turbines
* Daido Steel Co Ltd (5471.T) - material for engine shaft
* Sumitomo Precision Products (6355.T) - heat exchanger for auxiliary power unit, and heat exchanger for engines
* Toho Titanium Co Ltd (5727.T) - titanium
* Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd (5726.T) - titanium
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T) - polyethersulfone, an engineering plastic
* ShinMaywa Industries Ltd (7224.T) - main wing spar
* Tamagawa Seiki Co Ltd - cockpit components
(Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Maki Shiraki, Teppei Kasai, Kentaro Sugiyama, Yuka Obayashi and Mari Saito; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.