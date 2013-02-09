Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
CHICAGO Boeing Co (BA.N) said a test flight of its grounded 787 Dreamliner to collect more data on potential faults in the aircraft's lithium-ion batteries had taken off from Seattle and was scheduled to return late Saturday afternoon.
The 50 Dreamliners in commercial service were grounded worldwide on January 16, after a series of battery related incidents, including a fire on board a parked 787 in Boston's Logan International Airport and an in-flight problem on another plane in Japan.
The groundings have cost airlines tens of millions of dollars, with no solution yet in sight.
The test flight on ZA005, a Boeing 787 test plane, departed Boeing Field in Seattle at 12:32 p.m. Pacific time (3:32 p.m. ET/2032 GMT) and was scheduled to land at 2:59 PT (5:59 p.m. ET/2259 GMT), the company said.
A company spokesman declined to comment until the flight was completed.
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
BEIJING China has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year, the spokeswoman for China's parliament said on Saturday, despite mounting expectations that such measures would soon be introduced to restrain surging property prices.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.