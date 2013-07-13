LONDON Britain's Thomson Airways said on Saturday that it had replaced a small number of components on a Boeing Dreamliner that had to turn back during a flight on Friday and the aircraft had been fully tested and would fly again on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the airline said the aircraft, which had turned back as a precautionary measure during a flight from Manchester in northwest England to Sanford in Florida, had suffered a "minor technical issue".

The plane will depart Manchester for Cancun at 0950am (0850 GMT) and Thomson's two other Dreamliners have also been fully tested and will fly from London's Gatwick airport to Sanford and to Palma on Sunday morning, the airline said.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Patrick Graham)