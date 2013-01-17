WARSAW Poland's national airline LOT will file compensation claims after most Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner passenger jets have been grounded due to battery-related problems, LOT's deputy chief said on Thursday.

"We are analysing our contract with Boeing from the perspective of our possibilities of filing for compensation," Tomasz Balcerzak told a news conference.

"All elements and irregularities that generate cost mean that we will file for compensation in due time."

Balcerzak added that Poland's state-controlled carrier will continue its contract with Boeing, according to which it is to expand its fleet by three more Dreamliners by the end of March, but would condition deliveries on the removal of technical issues.

Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights as Europe, Japan and India joined the United States in grounding the ill-fated Dreamliners.

(Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)